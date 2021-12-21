Protecting Antarctica

The Southern Ocean surrounding Antarctica is one of the most pristine places on earth. Let’s keep it that way.

The global climate crisis has reached the Earth’s last great wilderness, and Antarctica is on the brink of enormous change. Find out how climate change is affecting Antarctica.

It’s not too late to preserve this extraordinary but fragile place and secure a climate-safe future for humanity. What happens next in Antarctica will affect us all. 

World Penguin Day

We invite you to celebrate World Penguin Day with us on April 25, 2022. Share your appreciation of Antarctic penguins in our World Penguin Day art contest!

To continue to protect the vulnerable ecosystems of Antarctica and the Southern Ocean by providing a unified voice for Antarctic conservation.

While many of us will never visit Antarctica, we can all understand it, care about it and protect it.

Dive in and discover the wonders of Antarctica, and why its protection is so vital to all of humanity.  

Meet our international team of staff, campaigners, coalition members, and supporters.

We work at the highest levels of Antarctic governance to protect Antarctica for all of humanity.

Antarctica is the natural heritage of all humankind. It’s up to us to protect it.

We have been successfully advocating for stronger Antarctic protections since 1978.

Antarctica is the world’s last great wilderness. We have a unique opportunity to prevent some of the widespread environmental problems that have occurred elsewhere and chart a new course for our relationship with nature – one where we safeguard ourselves by safeguarding the natural systems that make life on earth possible.

Claire Christian, Executive Director

